FILE PHOTO: A missing man has been found deceased after an extensive police search.

A 63-YEAR-OLD Rockhampton man reported missing south of Gladstone last Friday was found deceased yesterday, according to Queensland Police.

The discovery followed a public appeal for information and an extensive search of bushland between Agnes Water and Turkey Beach last week involving police on trail bikes and a rescue helicopter.

There were no suspicious circumstances and police will now prepare a report for the Coroner.