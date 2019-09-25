Missing Moranbah woman located

UPDATE: The 54-year-old woman reported missing from Moranbah on Tuesday, September 24 has been located safe and well.

INITIAL: POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 54-year-old woman reported missing from Moranbah.

Louise Stephens (pictured) was last seen on Acacia Street at around 7pm on Sunday night and has not been seen since.

Police hold concerns for her welfare as this behaviour is out of character.

Ms Stephens is described as caucasian and is approximately 164cm tall, of a heavy build, with short brown hair.

She may be travelling in a silver 2008 Hyundai i30 hatchback (similar to pictured) with Queensland registration 546-XIB.

Ms Stephen's car.

Anyone who sees Ms Stephens or her vehicle is urged to contact police.