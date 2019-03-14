Menu
MISSING MUM: Woman last seen leaving Harristown

14th Mar 2019 1:51 PM

POLICE concerned about the welfare of a Toowoomba woman who had intended to travel to Dalby but failed to arrive have appealed for help to find her.

Jill Bath, 59, was last seen about 11am yesterday at Coxley St in Harristown, intending to drive to Dalby to visit her daughter.

She was driving a silver 2013 Toyota Corolla, with Queensland registration 058WJY.

She has not been seen since, police said.

Family members and police are concerned for Ms Bath's safety as she has not returned to her home address or contacted family or friends.

She is described as Caucasian, about 152cm tall with a slight build, grey hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing dark blue pattern pants with a sky blue short sleeve top.

Anyone who has seen Ms Bath or her vehicle, or has any information about her whereabouts, is urged to phone Policelink on 131 444.

