This 17-year-old was last seen in Moranbah on June 1.
MISSING PERSON: Moranbah girl hasn't been seen since June 1

3rd Jun 2019 11:53 AM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 17-year-old girl reported missing from Moranbah on June 1.

The girl was last seen on Archer Drive at around 12.30am Saturday and has not been heard from by friends or family since.

Police say they hold concerns for her welfare.

The girl is described as Aboriginal, approximately 150cm tall with a proportionate build, dark hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a grey jumper, long sleeved Queensland Maroons shirt, blue jeans and running shoes.

Police are appealing for the girl, or anyone with further information to contact them.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1901060213

