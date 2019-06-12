Menu
Login
Tye Beeching was last seen at a Waterford address around 2.30pm and could be travelling in the Bundamba area.
Tye Beeching was last seen at a Waterford address around 2.30pm and could be travelling in the Bundamba area. Contributed
Breaking

MISSING: Police suspect the man could be in Bundamba

Navarone Farrell
by
12th Jun 2019 6:45 AM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 23-year-old man reported missing from Logan.

Tye Beeching was last seen at a Waterford address around 2.30pm and could be travelling in the Bundamba area.

Police hold concerns for Tye's welfare as he suffers from a medical condition.

He is Caucasian, approximately 170cm tall with a slight build, short brown hair, brown moustache and goatee.

Anyone with any information in relation to his whereabouts is urged to contact police.

crime missing man missing people police
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Car crash, Emerald

    Car crash, Emerald

    Breaking Paramedics attended the site of a two-vehicle crash in Emerald last night.

    Isaac region 'a powerhouse'

    Isaac region 'a powerhouse'

    News $13 billion in projects in the pipeline.

    What a cold week

    What a cold week

    News But warmer weather is on the way.

    Say no to domestic violence

    Say no to domestic violence

    News Awareness march held in Emerald.