Menu
Login
Breaking

MISSING: Search for CQ woman

Caitlan Charles
, caitlan.charles@dailymercury.com.au
24th Sep 2019 6:28 PM

POLICE are searching for a woman reported missing in Moranbah.

The 54-year-old woman, Louise Stephens, was last seen about 7pm Sunday night on Acacia St.

Police hold concerns for her welfare as this behaviour is out of character.

Louise Stephens
Louise Stephens

Ms Stephens is described as caucasian, and is approximately 164cm tall, of a heavy build, with short brown hair.

She may be travelling in a silver 2008 Hyundai i30 hatchback with Queensland registration 546-XIB.

Anyone who sees Ms Stephens or her vehicle is urged to contact police.

louise stephens missing missing woman moranbah search
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Use right tools to look after mental health

    Use right tools to look after mental health

    News The event is in its second year and is hoped people would come away with “tangible tools” to use in their day-to-day lives and improve their mental wellbeing.

    Plead to stay safe on school holidays

    Plead to stay safe on school holidays

    News The Queensland Ambulance Service is urging drivers to be extra careful on the roads...

    Emerald airport runway resurfacing project prepares for takeoff

    Emerald airport runway resurfacing project prepares for...

    News Central Highlands Regional Council prepares to resurface the main runway, taxiway...

    How to repay your home loan fast

    How to repay your home loan fast

    Money Follow these steps to take advantage of falling interest rates