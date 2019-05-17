Menu
Login
A teenager is missing from the Ipswich area.
A teenager is missing from the Ipswich area. Contributed
Breaking

MISSING: Teenager missing from Ipswich

Navarone Farrell
by
17th May 2019 2:42 PM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 16-year-old boy reported missing from Ipswich.

He was last seen at Cameron Park, Brisbane Rd on February 7.

Police and family hold concerns for his safety and well-being.

The boy, has been living an itinerant lifestyle and couch surfing, has associates in the Ipswich and Booval areas.

He is described as Caucasian, 165cm tall, slim build, fair complexion, brown hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone who may have seen him or knows of his whereabouts is urged to contact police.

ipswich missing persons qps
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Residents cut off

    Residents cut off

    News Telstra customers 'held to ransom' by service outage.

    $3million road pledge

    $3million road pledge

    News LNP commit $3million to regional road upgrade

    Well-known chain could return to the area

    Well-known chain could return to the area

    News Discount store currently looking at potential sites in Emerald.

    Fair thrives for 25 years

    Fair thrives for 25 years

    News Jam-packed Blackwater Labor Day.