Missing Toowoomba man last seen on the Sunshine Coast

Rae Wilson
by
22nd Aug 2018 1:58 AM

POLICE are seeking assistance to help find a man reported missing from East Toowoomba.

Brendan Blatchly, 50, was last seen on Monday, August 20 at Caloundra but has not been seen or contacted anyone since.

Family and police hold concerns for his welfare.

He is described as Caucasian in appearance, around 176cm tall and has a proportionate build, short brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who has seen Mr Blatchly is being urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours per day.

