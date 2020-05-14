Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
40-year-old Angela Pearce and her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter were last seen in Crows Nest.
40-year-old Angela Pearce and her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter were last seen in Crows Nest. Qld Police
Breaking

MISSING: Urgent appeal to find missing mum and daughter

14th May 2020 6:39 AM

TOOWOOMBA police are appealing for urgent public assistance to locate 40-year-old Angela Pearce and her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

The last confirmed sighting of the pair was at a Crows Nest home around 11:30am Tuesday (May 12).

Police hold concern for their safety and wellbeing.

The child is described as of Asian appearance, with curly brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey and pink winter onesie with a zippered front.

Angela is Taiwanese, with long black hair, brown eyes and of a slim build. She was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt with white writing on the front, black tights, with a pink scrunchie in her hair.

Anyone with any information in relation to their whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately.

If you have any information contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More Stories

editors picks missing person toowoomba police
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        A week on from disaster: Division over mine blast response

        premium_icon A week on from disaster: Division over mine blast response

        News Both sides of government have failed to reach a bipartisan consensus on mine safety.

        Will show holidays continue despite cancelled events?

        premium_icon Will show holidays continue despite cancelled events?

        News Council has come to a decision on whether show holidays will remain in the midst of...

        NAIDOC celebrations to go ahead across the region

        premium_icon NAIDOC celebrations to go ahead across the region

        News Activities are being rescheduled to protect Central Highlands elders

        XXXX yeah! Free beer for Qld pubs

        premium_icon XXXX yeah! Free beer for Qld pubs

        News XXXX Brewery has donated 3000L of liquid gold to regional venues