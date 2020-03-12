Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The wedding ring found at Litchfield National Park.
The wedding ring found at Litchfield National Park.
Offbeat

Missing wedding ring found at national park

11th Mar 2020 6:20 PM | Updated: 12th Mar 2020 2:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HAVE you been to Litchfield National Park, had a wonderful time in the water only to discover on the drive home that you lost your wedding ring?

Well, there's a chance NT Parks and Wildlife have found it.

A men's wedding ring was discovered in the water between Buley Rockhole and Florence Falls a couple of weeks ago. It's got an engraving on the inside.

Now, the NT Parks and Wildlife team is looking for its owner.

If you're missing a silver, man's wedding ring, get in touch with NT Parks and Wildlife through their Facebook page and let them know what the engraving is and they'll let you know if it's yours.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks litchfield national park lost and found lost jewellery national parks nt

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cane farmers slam DES over reef regulations

        premium_icon Cane farmers slam DES over reef regulations

        News A war of words has erupted between Queensland farmers and representatives of the State Government over reef regulations

        BOM releases expected path of potential cyclone

        premium_icon BOM releases expected path of potential cyclone

        Weather Tropical low level system is about 165km north northwest of Cooktown

        Win more than $50k at annual autumn race day

        Win more than $50k at annual autumn race day

        News Explore the Central Highlands town and see all it has to offer.

        Wage-cutting stripping millions from mining regions

        premium_icon Wage-cutting stripping millions from mining regions

        Business Bombshell report to be launched in Mackay today