Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Amanda Wyatt was reported missing on December 3.
Amanda Wyatt was reported missing on December 3.
News

WHERE IS AMANDA? Police need help to find missing woman

Zachary O'Brien
Zachary O’Brien, zachary.obrien@news-mail.com.au
21st Jan 2020 2:46 PM | Updated: 6:56 PM

POLICE are continuing to appeal to the public for assistance to help locate a 34 year-old woman reported missing on Tuesday, December 3.

Amanda Wyatt was last seen at Stuart Russel St, Mundubbera, around 5pm on Thursday October 3.

She is known to frequent public transport and it is understood she was attempting to travel to Bundaberg at the time.

Police and Amanda's family hold concerns for her welfare as she suffers from a medical condition.

She is described as caucasian, around 170cm, large build with brown hair and green eyes.

Anybody with information in relation to Amanda's whereabouts is urged to contact police via Policelink on 131 444, or via the online form and quote reference number QP1902412643.

amanda wyatt missing police
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Week-long Stop Adani protest planned for ‘frontline’

        premium_icon Week-long Stop Adani protest planned for ‘frontline’

        News The protests will ramp up from Australia Day onwards

        The foundation making equality for people with disabilities

        premium_icon The foundation making equality for people with disabilities

        News Gavin Perry and Michael Segwick aim to reduce disability stigma

        Firefighter Jesse Bird embodies the Aussie spirit

        premium_icon Firefighter Jesse Bird embodies the Aussie spirit

        News Jesse Bird stars in a National Australia Day Council advertisement.

        Kelli Willmott raises more than $30,000 for the community

        premium_icon Kelli Willmott raises more than $30,000 for the community

        News Kelli Willmott's love for Blackwater community is priceless.