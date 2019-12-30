Menu
Police are concerned for the well being of Emma Hay believed to be headed to Noosa.
Missing woman was Noosa bound

30th Dec 2019 8:21 AM | Updated: 8:41 AM

POLICE are seeking urgent assistance to locate a 36-year-old woman missing from McDowall (North Brisbane) since Christmas Eve believed to be travelling to Noosa.

Emma Hay left a residence on Bisset Pl around 11am and is potentially using public transport or ride-sharing applications.

Police and family hold concern for her safety, due to a medical condition and may appear dazed and confused if approached by members of the public.

She is described as caucasian in appearance, around 160cm tall, of proportionate build with short brown hair and blue eyes. Investigators are appealing to Emma, or anyone who knows her whereabouts, to come forward.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours per day.

emma hay missing woman noosa police police
Noosa News

