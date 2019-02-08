'Mistake' is no more

NAME CHANGE: Division 1 councillor Greg Austen said the name 'Mistake Creek' will live on.

NAME CHANGE: Division 1 councillor Greg Austen said the name 'Mistake Creek' will live on.

ISAAC Regional Council was recently faced with an interesting decision about the locality of Mistake Creek.

A proposal was put forward by Mistake Creek Progress Association to have the community's name discontinued to avoid further confusion for emergency services and visitors.

Isaac Division 1 councillor Greg Austen said the association approached council as far back as 2013 to request support for the change.

"The intent was to address issues being experienced with essential service delivery, such as mail and emergency assistance,” he said.

"This was due, in part, to confusion between locality names, geographic names and property names in the area being similar or identical.”

Following the proposal, council voted in support of the name change at its January council meeting.

Despite the change, Cr Austen said the name 'Mistake Creek' would continue to have a strong legacy in the area through local landmarks such as Mistake Creek State School.

"Council has listened to the community and supported the changes they have advocated for through the Mistake Creek Progress Association,” he said.

If the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy approves the change, the majority of Mistake Creek will become part of Clermont, with another section to become Laglan.

Peakvale's boundaries will also change to include part of Argyll, and part of Clermont and Mistake Creek will become Frankfield.

A decision is scheduled for the second quarter of 2019.