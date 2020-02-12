Mistreated dogs found with matted fur and rotting teeth

A woman has been banned from having pets after mistreating four dogs in a shocking case of animal cruelty against four King Charles spaniels.

Four dogs suffered with severely matted fur, mouth infections and ingrown nails in a shocking case of animal cruelty.

The RSPCA rescued the mistreated cavalier King Charles spaniels from a squalid property in country SA in May leading to the dogs' owner last week pleading guilty to 13 counts of ill treatment of an animal.

The RSPCA said two dogs had more than 20 rotten teeth removed and one of the dog's nails were so ingrown they pierced its footpad leading to infection.

The dogs needed intensive veterinary care, which is ongoing for one dog.

The four neglected King Charles spaniels. Picture: RSPCA

Maggie has found comfort and safety with her new owner. Picture: RSPCA

RSPCA SA chief veterinarian Dr Brad Ward said the case should serve as a "wake-up call" for people wanting a dog that required significant grooming.

"All dogs require regular washing and grooming to keep their skin and coats healthy, but some breeds have greater grooming needs than others," he said.

"Though they are very attractive dogs, cavalier spaniels definitely fall into that latter category and anyone thinking of getting a long-coated breed like that needs to seriously weigh up the time required for washing, clipping and grooming."

Holly, one of the mistreated dogs, when she was found. Picture: RSPCA

… and Holly afterwards. Picture: RSPCA

The dog owner received a three-month suspended prison sentence with a $500 good-behaviour bond. She was banned from having animals for five years.

The dogs were adopted into new homes.

An RSPCA inspector shows the matted four on one of the four cavalier King Charles spaniels – named Maggie – living in squalid conditions in regional SA. Picture: RSPCA