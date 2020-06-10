Menu
CLOSED: The Duaringa washdown facility.
Misuse and attempted break-in closes Duaringa washdown facility

Timothy Cox
10th Jun 2020 12:30 PM
THE Duaringa washdown facility is closed until further notice because of misuse and an attempted break-in.

No money was taken from the facility during the break-in attempt, which Duaringa police said took place between May 6 and 7.

The incident was reported on May 12.

Duaringa Police is still investigating.

Central Highlands Regional Council today advised that the washdown facility is closed indefinitely for maintenance and repairs.

More to come.

