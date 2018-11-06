Marsh answers critics with fighting Shield century

TEST allrounder Mitch Marsh has answered his critics with a fighting Sheffield Shield century to launch a remarkable fightback by Western Australia against Queensland.

Warriors captain Marsh was finally dismissed for 151, the visitors 7-450 in their first innings at stumps on day three at Allan Border Field, grabbing an unlikely two-run overall lead.

Marsh - dropped on 41 on Sunday - shared a 185-run, sixth wicket stand with William Bosisto, who is unbeaten on 132 - his highest first class score and only second ton.

Marsh showed no sign of the poor form that plagued his Test series against Pakistan, bringing up his 10th first class century with a classic cover drive to the boundary.

And he notched 150 in style by thrashing Test batsman Marnus Labuschagne (2-82) for six.

But he fell to the part-time spinner a couple of balls later, caught at point to end his epic 301-ball knock that featured 19 fours and four sixes. Bosisto, 25, maintained the rage with his 312-ball innings which featured 18 fours.

Shane Warne was among Marsh's harshest critics after the allrounder's recent series against Pakistan, saying the 27-year-old had no place in the Test team.

The knives were out for Marsh ahead of the Test series against India starting next month after scratching together just 30 runs at 7.50 in the 1-0 series loss to Pakistan in the UAE.

He was relegated to Shield duty to find form after surprisingly being overlooked for Australia's one-day series against South Africa.

Marsh (left) celebrates with teammate William Bosisto. Picture: AAP

However, he looks set to retain his Test spot after launching a stirring WA fightback.

The No.4 came to the crease on Sunday with the Warriors reeling at 2-37 in reply to the Bulls' 9(dec)-448 and were soon down 3-42.

It could have been worse but Marsh made Queensland pay for their miss to share a 112-run fourth-wicket stand with Ashton Turner (48) before kicking on with Bosisto on Monday.

Marsh has reversed his fortunes after a difficult start to the match. Jimmy Peirson (82 not out) and Michael Neser (56) were both dropped off his bowling in a 115-run seventh wicket stand on Saturday as Queensland built what seemed a daunting first innings total.

WA resumed at 5-159 on Monday.

Every Test, ODI, T20I, and BBL match live. Get Sport HD + Entertainment with no lock in contract and no iQ4 set up costs. SIGN UP TODAY! T&C's Apply