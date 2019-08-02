Mitchell singled out after state school effort

THE representative program for football offers opportunity for 10-12 years boys to compete at state and national championship levels.

Kerry Downs player Mitchell Anderson was the only Emerald athlete selected to play in the Queensland School Sport (Open) 10-12 years State Football Championships.

The Year 8 Marist student travelled to Logan Metro Football Complex at Browns Plains for games at the end of July.

Anderson played for Capricornia with the team coming together on the day of the competition having never played together.

The other players were selected from schools in Mackay, Gladstone and Rockhampton.

Capricornia finished seventh in a field of 12 teams representing areas from the far northwest to the southwest of Queensland.

An excellent effort from all the rural remote teams who rarely get to train and or play together like the metropolitan teams.

Final placings

1 South Coast

2 Met North

3 Sunshine Coast

4 Met West

5 Met East

6 Met North Navy

7 Capricornia

8 Peninsula

9 Northern

10 Wide Bay

11 Darling Downs

12 Crusaders