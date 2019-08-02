Menu
Login
Capricornia representative Mitchell Anderson in action.
Capricornia representative Mitchell Anderson in action. Anne Schmidt
Sport

Mitchell singled out after state school effort

2nd Aug 2019 10:06 AM

THE representative program for football offers opportunity for 10-12 years boys to compete at state and national championship levels.

Kerry Downs player Mitchell Anderson was the only Emerald athlete selected to play in the Queensland School Sport (Open) 10-12 years State Football Championships.

The Year 8 Marist student travelled to Logan Metro Football Complex at Browns Plains for games at the end of July.

Anderson played for Capricornia with the team coming together on the day of the competition having never played together.

The other players were selected from schools in Mackay, Gladstone and Rockhampton.

Capricornia finished seventh in a field of 12 teams representing areas from the far northwest to the southwest of Queensland.

An excellent effort from all the rural remote teams who rarely get to train and or play together like the metropolitan teams.

Final placings

1 South Coast

2 Met North

3 Sunshine Coast

4 Met West

5 Met East

6 Met North Navy

7 Capricornia

8 Peninsula

9 Northern

10 Wide Bay

11 Darling Downs

12 Crusaders

capricornia mitchell anderson queensland school sport state football championshi soccer
Central Queensland News

Top Stories

    Tee off with a gold medallist

    Tee off with a gold medallist

    News Future Hope is giving you the chance to play golf with an Olympic gold medallist.

    • 2nd Aug 2019 10:00 AM
    Author lends her voice for health

    Author lends her voice for health

    News Author says it's important to focus on mental health.

    Death row dog given a new life

    Death row dog given a new life

    News Community comes to rescue of kelpie no one wanted.

    Future drought fund now a reality

    Future drought fund now a reality

    News Flynn delivers for farmers.