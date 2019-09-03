Menu
Login
Motoring

Mitsubishi Pajeros in national recall

3rd Sep 2019 7:09 AM

More than 6000 Mitsubishi Pajeros have been recalled over a steering fault that could cause accidents or injury on the road.

"Due to inadequate welding strength, the front right side suspension lower control arm may fail at one of the weld joints", which could cause the vehicle's steering and stability to fail, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said on Tuesday.

The recall, announced late last month, affects 6384 Mitsubishi Pajero NX four-wheel drives between 2017 and 2018, with owners contacted to arrange to have their vehicle repaired, free of charge

More Stories

cars mitsubishi pajero recall

Top Stories

    Highly anticipated race day is back better than ever

    Highly anticipated race day is back better than ever

    News The best of the best from across Central Queensland head west for a chance at thousands of dollars in prize money.

    Rodeo to attract top cowboys

    Rodeo to attract top cowboys

    News The regions "fun” rodeo is back and better than ever

    Pharmacy takes the top award

    Pharmacy takes the top award

    News A step closer to taking out a national award

    Benefits of home ownership

    Benefits of home ownership

    News Relaxed lending is leading to increase in property sales