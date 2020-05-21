Mixed emotions towards returning to the classroom

Rasheeda Layton with her son Pierce, Year 8, who has loved homeschooling.

Rasheeda Layton with her son Pierce, Year 8, who has loved homeschooling.

WHILE many students have missed the social interaction from attending school, others have “flourished” during the recent home learning experience.

Emerald’s Pierce Layton, 13, has mixed emotions about returning to ‘normal’ schooling.

He said he’s excited to see his friends but also sad because he “really enjoyed” learning at home.

“I have felt separated from my friends but found schoolwork so much easier because there have been minimal distractions,” he said.

“I can sit online and just get in and get my work done.

“I really love technology so having to home school means I can live the tech dream all day long.”

He will join students in Years 2-10 across the state in returning to regular classroom learning on Monday, May 25.

Pierce’s mum, Rasheeda, had three children learning from home since coronavirus restrictions were implemented, two in school and one in TAFE.

She said the children stepped up to the challenge and the entire process brought the family closer together.

“Not only did they lose a sense of friendship and belonging during this time they also lost what they considered a ‘normal’ day,” she said.

“Our routine changed but I would have to say we as a family are coming out the other side stronger.

“It has given our family an opportunity to really see our strengths and weaknesses, to reconnect.”

Mrs Layton said her youngest son Markus, who thrives on social interaction, can’t wait to get back to the classroom while its been completely different for Pierce.

“(Markus) just loves the interaction of school and his teachers and they love their students so it’s easy to see why students love to be at school.

“Pierce being such a tech head has just flourished under the isolation and because Emerald Christian College have done this leap to online teaching so well, he has had the ability to learn in leaps and bounds.”

Joshua, Hannah and Mitchel O'Donnell will all head back to the classroom at Emerald Christian College on May 25.

Emerald mum Kim O’Donnell has also enjoyed having her three children at home but is preparing to send them all back next week.

“As a parent I’ve really enjoyed having this time helping them to work through their schoolwork and seeing where they are at,” she said.

“Our school has done an amazing job of preparing the work for the children to do and provided a lot of resources to help.

“This has been the greatest help and allowed us to enjoy the time learning together.”

While some parents will miss having their children at home, Springsure State School Principal Maria Hoare is excited to have a full school.

“When the Prep and Year One students returned last week, it was just delightful to see them so excited to see their teachers and friends,” she said.

“They transitioned very happily and we expect that to be the case with our Years 2-10 students.”

Mrs Hoare said the teachers have worked extremely hard to ensure students continued to learn, although they wouldn’t have succeeded without parents help.

“While we are definitely looking forward to the students’ return, we are extremely grateful to their parents who have supported us and assisted their children during the time they have been learning at home,” she said.

Students in Years 2-10 will join their schoolmates in Kindy, Prep, Year 1 and Years 11 and 12, who returned to school on May 11.