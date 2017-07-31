27°
Mixing dad jokes for laughs

Louise Shannon | 27th Jul 2017 2:18 PM
GOOD FUN: Elijah White is taking part in the Let's Get Ridiculous performance which is part of The Power Within show this weekend.
GOOD FUN: Elijah White is taking part in the Let's Get Ridiculous performance which is part of The Power Within show this weekend.

TEN-YEAR-OLD Elijah White will be among the local performers who will take to the stage for The Power Within performance this weekend.

The Queensland Music Festival performance starts tonight and will bring together hundreds of performers from Moranbah, Middlemount, Dysart, Clermont, Glenden and Nebo.

The Power Within tells the story of discovering an abundant supply of music under the ground and a town being built to mine the natural resource. It looks at the realities of pop-up mining towns and the power, strength and beauty of a united community.

Elijah is a comedian from Middlemount Community School who introduces the show's dance number, Let's Get Ridiculous, and will also be telling a few jokes.

Elijah, who has danced with his class at the end-of-year school dance performance, plays saxophone, and enjoys doing comedy acts with the local church's children's club, said he loved telling jokes and got his material from online research, making bits up, and "from my dad”.

And so far, his favourite thing about the performance is his costume.

"It's bright colours, with white jeans, and a huge white afro,” he said.

QMF choir director Emma Dean worked with regional communities on the outdoor spectacular. She said the production was the result of an 18-month community engagement project between the Isaac Regional Council and QMF, schools and community groups and it was "such an honour” to be involved with the eclectic program of music, dance and drama.

"I think singing is something that many of us get daunted by,” Ms Dean said.

"You're so vulnerable and exposed and it's so personal. One of the most beautiful things about this festival is the message that if you can speak, you can sing.”

She said many of the singers had always been "shower singers” and secretly loved it but had never performed.

"Our first rehearsal was a case of getting them to make a big sound,” she said.

"So seeing their progression and how they can now sing quite complex arrangements and make choral sounds, and watching them sing their hearts out and seeing their confidence grow, has been infectious.”

The Power Within crew and performers have rehearsed for six months, with QML crew members driving to each town to spend time with each group.

"The other beautiful thing is the connections that have been made between people,” Ms Dean said.

"It has been the most beautiful and positive experience for all of us.”

