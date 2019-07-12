Mixing it with the best

MORANBAH'S Ethan Stevens is a step closer to his dream to play for the North Queensland Cowboys after his selection in the Queensland U12 Schoolboys Rugby League squad.

His selection comes after a tremendous Queensland Schoolboys Carnival in Carina a fortnight ago, as part of the U12 Capricornia team where he picked up the Capricornia Coaches Award for the Carnival, Capricornia Players Player of the Carnival and a Player of the Match Medallion and Man of the Match.

Ethan's mother Kimberley said her son had a constant routine of training which was aided by the fact they lived just a few hundred metres from the Moranbah rugby fields.

"Each afternoon he comes home, puts his boots on, grabs his football and kicking tee and heads down to the field with the only rule we have of being home by dark,” Mrs Stevens said.

"He goes down and kicks, trains, goes for jogs and plays with the other kids that are down there.

"Ethan's worked really hard to get where he is.

"He's very committed to his football.”

"His dream is to play for the Cowboys one day.

"Once he's committed to something he puts his whole heart into it.”

Ethan is in the U12 Queensland White squad, one of two Queensland sides selected in the U12 age group to play at the National Schoolboys Carnival.

"We fly down to Brisbane on July 26 to start a week of training with the Queensland team,” Ms Stevens said.

"Then they have seven days of games at the national games.”

The National Schoolboys Carnival is in Brisbane and is being played at Langlands Park, Coorparoo from August 4-10. Ethan and his team also get to form the run-on tunnel for the Broncos at their game against the Storm on Friday, August 2.