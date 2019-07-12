Menu
Login
NRL FUTURE: Ethan Stevens alongside Capricornia team manager Mark Francey from Springsure and team coach Tom Murray from Clermont.
NRL FUTURE: Ethan Stevens alongside Capricornia team manager Mark Francey from Springsure and team coach Tom Murray from Clermont. Contributed
Sport

Mixing it with the best

Aaron Goodwin
by
12th Jul 2019 9:00 AM

MORANBAH'S Ethan Stevens is a step closer to his dream to play for the North Queensland Cowboys after his selection in the Queensland U12 Schoolboys Rugby League squad.

His selection comes after a tremendous Queensland Schoolboys Carnival in Carina a fortnight ago, as part of the U12 Capricornia team where he picked up the Capricornia Coaches Award for the Carnival, Capricornia Players Player of the Carnival and a Player of the Match Medallion and Man of the Match.

Ethan's mother Kimberley said her son had a constant routine of training which was aided by the fact they lived just a few hundred metres from the Moranbah rugby fields.

"Each afternoon he comes home, puts his boots on, grabs his football and kicking tee and heads down to the field with the only rule we have of being home by dark,” Mrs Stevens said.

"He goes down and kicks, trains, goes for jogs and plays with the other kids that are down there.

"Ethan's worked really hard to get where he is.

"He's very committed to his football.”

"His dream is to play for the Cowboys one day.

"Once he's committed to something he puts his whole heart into it.”

Ethan is in the U12 Queensland White squad, one of two Queensland sides selected in the U12 age group to play at the National Schoolboys Carnival.

"We fly down to Brisbane on July 26 to start a week of training with the Queensland team,” Ms Stevens said.

"Then they have seven days of games at the national games.”

The National Schoolboys Carnival is in Brisbane and is being played at Langlands Park, Coorparoo from August 4-10. Ethan and his team also get to form the run-on tunnel for the Broncos at their game against the Storm on Friday, August 2.

broncos vs storm langlands park national schoolboys carnival qld rugby league qld school sports young maroons
Central Queensland News

Top Stories

    Song a rallying cry for health

    Song a rallying cry for health

    News Singing together in a show of solidarity for our men.

    Furry fun for the school holidays

    Furry fun for the school holidays

    Offbeat Rosegum Alpacas' open days are back.

    Walk one of the greats

    Walk one of the greats

    News Discover the beauty of our region.

    Nursing service to benefit Rolleston

    Nursing service to benefit Rolleston

    Health Additional health services for community