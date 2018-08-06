MKR villains’ lavish designer nursery

ZANA Pali and Gianni Romano have put the final touches on a lavish nursery ahead of their baby boy's arrival later this month.

Confidential can reveal these first-look photos of the pastel blue, mint green and grey-themed space and that the power couple plans to name their son, who is due on August 25, Leonardo.

The former My Kitchen Rules stars, who were previously based in Brisbane but moved back to Melbourne last year, have decked out the baby's room with brands including Dolce and Gabbana, Versace and Gucci imported from Italy.

Zana Pali and Gianni Romano inside their lavish baby nursery. Picture: Zed Photography

Pali, a former lawyer turned business owner and blogger and influencer, said she has been buying items for the room since her first trimester.

"I am not the type of person to do anything last minute so as soon as found pregnant I started buying things and as soon as I found out it was a boy I wanted to name him Leonardo," she said.

"One of the first things I bought was the grey and white Gucci blanket."

Everything is ready for little Leonardo. Picture: Zed Photography

The room also includes custom books featuring the baby and family's name as well as the term "little prince", which is how the couple have referred to their unborn child throughout Pali's pregnancy.

Pali told Confidential her hospital bag is packed and ready to go ahead of Leonardo's arrival in a few weeks.

"All I'm doing now is eating and waddling," she said, with a laugh.

"I can't wait - it's so surreal," she said.

The ‘Little Prince’ will want for nothing. Picture: Zed Photography

"Life is going to change a lot - Gianni and I have always had big goals and directions (for ourselves) and then this little man came out of nowhere and now everything is completely different because I just want to give him everything and teach him everything I can."

Pali has been open about her pregnancy struggles, having suffered from insomnia and Symphysis Pubis Dysfunction (SPD) - pain related to that joint - to combat the pressure women feel to have the perfect pregnancy.

"I'm brutally honest - I haven't enjoyed the pregnancy journey and I don't know anyone who would say it was glamorous but, of course, we get a little munchkin at the end of it and we're so grateful," she said.