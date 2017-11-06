Model of 'decency and respect'

GIVING BACK: Moranbah local, Marcia Goulevitch was selected to be a baton bearer for the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

GIVING BACK: Moranbah local, Marcia Goulevitch was selected to be a baton bearer for the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Contributed

MORANBAH local Marcia Goulevitch believes in leading by example and, with a large population of young people in her town, she is passionate about showing "decency and respect” to all.

Mrs Goulevitch, who has been named as a Commonwealth Games baton bearer for next year, said Moranbah was an amazing community, constantly fostering a reliable, supportive and collaborative atmosphere between all age groups.

"I think most people acknowledge that if you treat people decently and with respect, 99% of the time you get respect and decency back,” she said.

"If we hear of someone who's been diagnosed with an illness, there's often a GoFundMe page set up, if there's a working bee planned and it's put on Facebook, people come with utes and help,” she said.

"When someone hears of something, they put their hand up and want to know how they can they help.

"Our community is amazing. Moranbah has always been amazing. We bond together and we have always bonded together.”

Mrs Goulevitch, who moved to Moranbah in 1973, said she was honoured to be part of the historic baton carrying team as it made its way through regional Queensland before arriving on the Gold Coast for the Opening Ceremony.

"It's a real great privilege to have someone say, 'I think you deserve this honour'.”

Mrs Goulevitch - whose favourite Games events are swimming relays, gymnastics and basketball - said it was great that people living in remote areas could be included in such a significant national occasion.

"It's really important that we all get to feel that we are part of something as special as this. It's great for regional areas to have that excitement as well as it spreads out across the whole state.

"And it's also good because they asked us to do it - carry the baton - in our local area.”

Mrs Goulevitch is renowned in the district for her contribution to the community, her committed efforts volunteering, and her love of helping others.

The letter that nominated her for a baton bearer's title said, "Marcia is a supportive, encouraging family person, a safe chauffeur, and welcomes people into her home. Marcia epitomises the giving, quiet achiever volunteer who contributes to making our community great”.

Mrs Goulevitch and her husband Grant run the High Country Enterprises Mitre 10 store in Moranbah, and she's a founding member of the Moranbah Quota Club which organises a Teddy Bear's Picnic every year, and a High Tea (next year's will be on February 17).

She also contributes to the Catholic Church as a pastoral leader, has been a school catechist for 35 years, is an adult faith mentor, and is a long-term president of the local chaplaincy committee.

"If I can help the people that I come in contact with, then that's the best that I can do. I'm hoping the difference I can make is a good one,” she said.

With a handful of other local volunteers, she also spends a day a week for 10 weeks of the year helping teach Year 11 and 12 students to dance, in preparation for their annual debutante balls.

"I'm not a professional dancer, but I grew up going to dances with mum and dad. And you danced until 10pm then you had to get off the floor and sleep under the chairs while the parents danced all night.”

Mrs Goulevitch said she loved being part of her community and, with her husband Grant and four children, she felt "blessed”.

"We're all in good health and, with all that good fortune, my Catholic faith tells me that I should be putting it back out there,” she said. "I look on everybody as if they are the face of Jesus, and I treat them as if they are.”