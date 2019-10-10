Model’s photo sparks social media outrage

Model Daisy Lowe attended an Extinction Rebellion dinner this week, despite flying around the world in private jets and promoting luxury vehicles.

MODEL and "ecowarrior" Daisy Lowe has been forced to defend herself after joining the Extinction Rebellion protests trying to "save the planet" despite posting various pictures online promoting gas-guzzling private jets and luxury cars.

The eco-luvvie was among a group of celebrities who have been keen to highlight their involvement in the climate change protest that has brought London to a standstill.

Lowe has been branded an eco-hypocrite after lecturing about the "terrifying reality we live in" - despite leaving a considerable carbon footprint of her own.

Model Daisy Lowe jumps for joy in front of a private jet in Milan.

Lowe has a series of photos in partnership with car giant Mercedes on her Instagram.

She proudly posted pictures from at least three holidays abroad over the past year, including Ibiza, Venice and Greece.

She also went on a $A180,000 holiday with other celebrity friends by private jet to celebrate model Cara Delevingne's 25th birthday in Mexico in 2017.

On a previous trip in February 2017, she boasted how she had flown by private jet to Milan using the travel app Jetsmarter.

Jetsmarter, which has now rebranded as FlyXO, charge around $A9000 for a chartered flight from London to Italy.

Flying privately creates significantly greater carbon emissions than using scheduled flights, with planes creating seven times more CO2 per person than commercial jets.

The 30-year-old model took this private jet to Italy.

Today when Lowe was asked by Sun Online about her use of private jets despite her eco-campaigning, she said: "I'm just trying to help the planet, that's all."

Aside from travelling in private jets, she has also done sponsorship deals with Mercedez Benz and was pictured with one of the carmaker's luxury models at the Silverstone F1 track in July this year.

She simply said she "wasn't doing any interviews" when asked to comment further at her £1.4 million ($A2.5 million) house in Camden, north London.

Lowe has also posed with Coca-Cola bottles for a sponsored post on Instagram in 2017. A Greenpeace report in 2017 revealed Coca-Cola was responsible for selling more than 100 billion single-use plastic bottles across the globe ever year.

Lowe in another Mercedes promo.

On Sunday night Lowe hosted an Extinction Rebellion dinner attended by activist Tamsin Omond, who married her fiancee on Westminster Bridge on Monday.

The event was sponsored by luxury candlemakers Jo Malone, whose products are believed to give off the same amount of pollution as a diesel car.

Lowe attended the protest on Monday with actress pal Jaime Winstone, who is the daughter of actor Ray Winstone.

Comedian Ruby Wax and actress Juliet Stevenson were also snapped mingling with activists on Monday.

Wax, 66, has posted details on Twitter of trips to the US, Norway and China in the last few months alone.

Meanwhile Truly, Madly, Deeply star Stevenson, 62, was seen at the demo carrying what appeared to be a plastic bag.

Lowe (centre) and actress pal Jaime Winstone protesting in central London on Monday.

She said: "I'm trying to give up flying on every occasion that I don't really, really have to.

"I'm trying to change my lifestyle accordingly, move into green energies, an electric car and cutting out meat.

"Extinction Rebellion says that not everyone has to be a vegan or stop flying altogether if you need to be at work in New York or Dubai.

"That's a question for personal conscience.

"People are always going to hurl criticisms at any protest group. A hundred years ago the suffragettes were doing this.

"They were locked up, called criminals and trouble makers - now there's a plaque for them at the House of Commons. What side of history do you want to be on?"

Last week Olivia Colman, Stephen Fry and Asim Chaudhry were all pictured wearing Extinction Rebellion badges.

The model has defended her jetsetting.

Colman and Chaudhry both appear on BA in-flight safety films with other stars such as Michael Caine, Joanna Lumley and David Walliams.

Extinction Rebellion plans to shut down City Airport for three days tomorrow, where BA have a fleet of aircraft.

The demonstrators say they want to disrupt "business as usual" at the airport.

Protests will include a Hong Kong-style occupation of the terminal building, with people lying, sitting and gluing themselves in front of the departure and arrivals gates.

Mid Derbyshire Conservative MP Pauline Latham criticised the celebs.

She told The Sun: "It's very hypocritical. They're telling people to do one thing and then doing another. They need to abide by their own rules. It's not right.

"That's an awful lot of overseas travel from them.

"It's out of order. And for Daisy Lowe to be going into detail about all of those expensive restaurants is as bad.

"I'm sure the fellow protesters can't or wouldn't travel as much as them."

Plumber Kevin Smith, 45, said of the celebrities protesting: "They don't know what real life and struggle is all about.

They're too busy making too much money.

"These protests are probably a nice day out for them. Nice bit of publicity. Some of us have to work hard for a living."

