‘Moderate’ chance of cyclone forming in Gulf

Communities on the western Cape York peninsula and Gulf country will be keeping a close eye the weather over the next few days.

A monsoon trough is expected to form in the Gulf of Carpentaria as a westerly surge develops through the Arafura Sea, the Bureau of Meteorology says.

A tropical low is likely to form within the monsoon trough today or tomorrow.

During the weekend, the tropical low is expected to develop quickly with an increasing risk of tropical cyclone formation in the Gulf of Carpentaria from later Saturday.

The Bureau rates the likelihood of a tropical cyclone in the Northern Region as "moderate" on Saturday - which means a 20 to 50 per cent chance.

Initial movement of the tropical low will likely be slow and erratic before moving in a general south to southwest direction towards the southern parts of the Gulf of Carpentaria later in the weekend.

Beaches closed

Lifeguards have closed Palm Cove, Trinity Beach and Four Mile Beach today due to the high risk of marine stingers.

All of Cairns' beaches were closed for the entirety of last weekend after a surge in the amount of irukandji jellyfish invading the coastline.

In the blazing hot sun, massive jellyfish were also discovered in melting "puddles".

Four Mile Beach is closed today due to the high risk of stingers. PICTURE: Gizelle Ghidella

Stella Sattler, 8, and her brother Scott, 10, cool off from the heatwave conditions that the hot, sunny weather has brought to Cairns by spraying water from the garden hose over themselves at Redlynch. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast a 50 per cent of rain for Cairns, which could receive up to 5mm of rainfall, most likely in the morning.

It will be partly cloudy today, and the temperature will reach a maximum of 32C and minimum of 25C. There is to be light winds, and a low-moderate fire danger. Sun protection is recommended from 8.20pm to 4.30pm, and the UV index is predicted to reach 16 (extreme).