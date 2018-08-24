Twist in Mollie Tibbetts murder

A FORMER schoolmate of slain Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts bore the child of the man accused of killing her, according to a report.

According to the New York Post, Iris Monarrez was a cheerleader at Brooklyn, Guernsey, and Malcom High School while Ms Tibbetts was on the track team there, a picture in their yearbook obtained by the Daily Mail shows.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera with Iris Monarrez.

While in school, Ms Monarrez, now 25, dated Cristhian Rivera, 24, who is accused of abducting and killing Ms Tibbetts.

"Iris was very quiet, she kept to her friends. From what I can see she was a really nice person, shy but kind," Bailey Gibson, 18, told the Mail.

"I'm sure she's as shocked as we are."

Mollie Tibbetts was found dead in a cornfield. Picture: Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation.

The couple had a child together in 2015, according to the outlet. Ms Monarrez was in the gallery clutching a toddler during Mr Rivera's initial court appearance Wednesday.

Investigators believe Mr Rivera abducted Ms Tibbetts while she was out on a jog July 18.

He allegedly told them he followed her, "blacked out" - then woke, took her bloody body out of his trunk and dumped it in a cornfield.

Mr Rivera had seen Ms Tibbetts before that day, investigators said.

Ms Monarrez is friends with Ms Tibbetts and her two brothers, Scott and Jake, on Facebook. She graduated in 2016, a year ahead of Ms Tibbetts.

Attempts to reach Ms Monarrez on Thursday were not immediately successful.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and has been republished with permission.