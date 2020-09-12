Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The moment a heartbroken father lunges at his daughter’s alleged rapist – stabbing him to death in the middle of the street – has been caught on CCTV.
The moment a heartbroken father lunges at his daughter’s alleged rapist – stabbing him to death in the middle of the street – has been caught on CCTV.
Crime

Dad stabs daughter’s rapist to death

by Christy Cooney, the Sun
12th Sep 2020 11:52 AM

Dramatic footage shows the moment a dad stabbed his daughter's alleged rapist to death in front of horrified onlookers.

The incident took place in the city of Leon in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato on September 1.

The father, named as Luis Manuel, reportedly believed his daughter had been raped by another man, named as David Enrique.

The age of Manuel's daughter is not clear, though she is reported to be a minor.

Footage shows Mexican father Luis Manuel stab his daughter's alleged rapist to death. Picture: Supplied.
Footage shows Mexican father Luis Manuel stab his daughter's alleged rapist to death. Picture: Supplied.


Security footage shows Manuel stood in a parking lot by a car as Enrique talks with a couple a few metres away.

Enrique then turns to walk away from the couple and in the direction of Manuel, though doesn't appear to notice him.

As Enrique draws level with him, Manuel jumps forward and appears to stab him in the upper torso.

Enrique falls backwards and onto the floor as Manuel lunges after him and kicks him in the back.

Alleged rapist David Enrique seen falling to the ground. Picture: Supplied.
Alleged rapist David Enrique seen falling to the ground. Picture: Supplied.

 

He then continues to punch him as Enrique kicks at him and others try to pull him away.

Manuel then moves away and people gather round to help Enrique.

The incident reportedly unfolded near the entrance to the city's public prosecutor's office.

Manuel was detained shortly afterwards by officers on duty outside the building.

People gather round as Enrique lies on the floor. Picture: Supplied.
People gather round as Enrique lies on the floor. Picture: Supplied.

 

Enrique reportedly suffered a stab wound to his chest.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment but died the following day, Televisa reported.

State prosecutors confirmed that Manuel has been arrested for killing his daughter's alleged rapist.

He has now been sent to a pre-trial detention centre, and a full investigation is underway.

It is unclear how old the suspect's daughter is and if her alleged rapist was being officially investigated over the claim.

This article originally appeared on the Sun and was reproduced here with permission

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. 

 

Originally published as Moment dad stabs daughter's rapist

crime rape violence

Just In

    NSW records 6 new virus cases

    NSW records 6 new virus cases
    • 12th Sep 2020 11:47 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GARDENING: Neil Fisher gives us the lowdown on mulch options

        Premium Content GARDENING: Neil Fisher gives us the lowdown on mulch options

        News There’s so many options - but if you select the wrong variety, you can harm your plants.

        Grosvenor blast: Mine inquiry report raises ‘likely’ cause

        Premium Content Grosvenor blast: Mine inquiry report raises ‘likely’ cause

        Business Witnesses call for legislative changes to avoid self-incrimination

        CQ COVID-19 testing clinics reach major milestone

        Premium Content CQ COVID-19 testing clinics reach major milestone

        Health Progress update on testing clinics two months after millions were invested in them.

        Players put skills to the test against cricket superstars

        Premium Content Players put skills to the test against cricket superstars

        Cricket Sporting greats pass on their wisdom while the local players take on the...