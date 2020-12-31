Moment the world turned on Ivanka

She’s gone from the beloved First Daughter to a social pariah in a matter of weeks. This is the instant things all fell apart for Ivanka Trump.

She’s gone from the beloved First Daughter to a social pariah in a matter of weeks. This is the instant things all fell apart for Ivanka Trump.

Just a few short weeks ago, it seemed like the world was Ivanka Trump's oyster.

While polls had long indicated her father Donald Trump would lose the November 3 election to Joe Biden, the Trump clan were smugly confident of a resounding victory and "four more years" in the White House.

The 39-year-old had served as Donald Trump's adviser since 2017 along with her husband Jared Kushner, and after travelling the world representing America at important global events and with a number of high-profile business ventures under her belt, Ms Trump's status as an elite power player seemed set in stone.

Ivanka and Donald Trump appeared confident of victory just hours before the election. Picture: Instagram

But the tide started to turn recently - and a string of damning, explosive interviews with former acquaintances published in US media outlets in November pinpoint the precise moment things began to fall apart for the glamorous mother of three.

'STEER CLEAR'

On November 13, Vanity Fair published a damning article with quotes from a number of ex-friends of "Javanka" (Jared and Ivanka), which claimed they would be given the cold shoulder once they left the White House and attempted to re-enter high society.

" … everyone with self-respect, a career, morals, respect for democracy, or who doesn't want their friends to shame them both in private and public will steer clear," one told reporter Emily Jane Fox, while another said: "There will always be private dinner parties for them to attend, but they will be the entertainment".

Just four days later, another bombshell Vanity Fair interview with Ivanka's former "best friend" of more than a decade, Lysandra Ohrstrom, was released, painting a grim picture of a "shamelessly vain" teen who routinely blamed her misdemeanours on her peers and got away "scot-free".

Ms Ohrstrom wrote about how she had "grown increasingly repulsed by Ivanka's ability to aid and abet her father" and how she joined in with many New Yorkers who were "cheering and celebrating her political downfall."

Author and actor Jill Kargman also slammed Ivanka in The New York Times last month, gloating that she would be shunned if she attempted to slot back into New York's elite.

"I have had visions of Ivanka with her thousand-dollar hair and makeup trying to show up at the opera like that and getting ejected," she told the publication.

"The poetic justice is that coming to New York would put them in a kind of prison already."

In other words, the blood was in the water, and the sharks were well and truly circling - and since then, mocking Ivanka Trump has become something of national sport.

GLOBAL PUNCHLINE

In early December, comedians Jason Selvig and Davram Stiefler - a duo also known as The Good Liars - took things a step further by plastering New York with "Not Wanted" posters of Ms Trump and Mr Kushner.

“Not Wanted: Ivanka Trump” signs are up in New York pic.twitter.com/74Ft4vkePc — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) November 28, 2020

The flyers included memorable digs, such as comparing Mr Kushner to "Slenderman" and describing his wife as having a "fake posh" accent and eyes that were "dead behind".

The posters were just the latest proof the once exalted First Daughter had become a global punchline, with pot shots against her ramping up as more and more rumours of her own political ambitions - including a possible presidential run - emerged.

IVANKA'S REVENGE

However, many experts believe it would be unwise to write off Ivanka Trump just yet.

In an interview with news.com.au in late November, US political commentator and author Spencer Critchley said she could be the one to build a Trump political dynasty in the years ahead.

"In terms of who is the biggest threat, I would say Ivanka because she is better at faking charm and she gets cut way more slack than she deserves because she is elegantly presented and she comes across as reasonable," Mr Critchley said.

"But I find that more horrifying in some ways, because at least with Trump Senior the ugliness was on the surface for all to see - but Ivanka is so smooth and polished she's like an android.

"There's just a void when you talk about what Ivanka stands for - it's literally nothing. The whole point of an Ivanka presidency would be the success of the Ivanka Trump brand."

Originally published as Moment the world turned on Ivanka