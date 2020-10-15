Moment woman found hidden at border

A Victorian woman, who police found hiding behind the driver's seat of a Queensland-bound truck, has been ordered to leave the state and fined more than $4000.

Goondiwindi police found the 51-year-old hiding in the truck at the Texas border checkpoint as part of a major COVID-19 compliance operation by Queensland Police.

The 61-year-old male driver was also hit with a $4003 fine.

Queensland police have found a Victorian woman hiding in a truck cab, attempting to illegally enter Queensland. Picture: Queensland Police.

Bodycam footage shows the moment a police officer finds the woman hiding in the truck's cab, decked out with pillows and blankets.

"I didn't know anybody could fit back there," the officer says.

The truck was one of more than 180 heavy vehicles intercepted for compliance checks across three sites: Cunningham Highway at Goondiwindi, Leichhardt Highway at Goondiwindi and New England Highway at Wyberba.

Officers also conducted heavy vehicle road safety patrols on major highways, including intercepting vehicles for roadside breath and drug testing, as part of Wednesday's operation.

Three truck drivers returned a positive drug test.

Acting Chief Superintendent Ray Rohweder said the operation "indicated a satisfactory overall compliance of the public health directions within the freight transport industry".

"Officers intercepted a significant number of vehicles, and while there were some issues identified, the vast majority of truck drivers clearly understood their requirements to social distance and limit their contact to others while in Queensland," Superintendent Rohweder said.

"Unfortunately, some drivers were not complying with laws around drug driving, fatigue management and vehicle maintenance."

The traffic operation, which has been planned for several weeks, followed last week's investigation in Mackay where 16 carnival operators from Victoria were fined $4003 each after travelling around Queensland in breach of their freight pass directions.

OPERATION STATS

• 184 heavy vehicle intercepts (includes semi-trailers, road trains and oversized vehicles)

• 46 heavy vehicle traffic offences (mostly work diary and fatigue management)

• 183 RBTs, 140 RDTs

• 3 positive drug tests

• 56 police officers involved in joint operation

Originally published as Moment woman found hidden at border