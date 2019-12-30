Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Jesse Bradford next to the enormous fish.
Jesse Bradford next to the enormous fish.
Offbeat

Monster 60kg barra lassoed at Kinchant Dam

Caitlan Charles
30th Dec 2019 8:00 AM | Updated: 11:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT WAS a fish so big, it was pulling the jetski sideways as a pair of Mackay men towed the dead beast to shore.

About 1.4m and a sworn 55-60kg, the enormous barramundi is hard to picture.

But thanks to 19-year-old Jesse Bradford and his mate Dylan Cosgrove, it isn't anymore.

Jesse Bradford with the enormous barramundi he and his friend Dylan Cosgrove found at Kinchant Dam.
Jesse Bradford with the enormous barramundi he and his friend Dylan Cosgrove found at Kinchant Dam.

The two men pulled the fish from Kinchant Dam while out for a day of tubing.

"I'm 110kg and I couldn't even lift it," Mr Bradford said.

"We had to lasso it like an animal."

Mr Bradford, who is about 183cm, said the fish was as long as five of his feet - which were 28cm long - and when he lay beside it, it came to his knees.

Jesse Bradford's foot with the enormous barramundi for comparison.
Jesse Bradford's foot with the enormous barramundi for comparison.

Tagged with an ID, Mr Bradford said he called in the dead fish to the 1800 number and found out it was 116cm in 2014 when it was identified.

Mr Bradford and Mr Cosgrove were not the only ones impressed by the fish.

"Other people were talking about it at the boat ramp," he said.

"You could see it from about 100m away, it was a big white thing in the water."

Mr Bradford said he believed the recent heat could have had something to do with its death.

Jesse Bradford with the enormous barramundi. Many people at the popular spot were talking about the fish.
Jesse Bradford with the enormous barramundi. Many people at the popular spot were talking about the fish.
animal barramundi dylan cosgrove editors picks fish jesse bradford kinchant dam
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    The weather forecast for NYE

    The weather forecast for NYE
    • 30th Dec 2019 1:24 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Prisoner to be disciplined after rooftop stand off

        premium_icon UPDATE: Prisoner to be disciplined after rooftop stand off

        Crime Multiple emergency services attend a code silver at prison after inmate climbs onto roof.

        EXCLUSIVE: Two drone ‘packages’ drop into CQ prison Xmas Day

        premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Two drone ‘packages’ drop into CQ prison Xmas Day

        Crime A prisoner who allegedly got a package via drone was hospitalised.

        Re-gift, recycle and change a life

        Re-gift, recycle and change a life

        News Give yourself the gift of knowing you’ve contributed to the wellbeing of another...

        Activists release album of new-age carols against coal

        premium_icon Activists release album of new-age carols against coal

        News Some of the tracks on the album include ‘Galilee’, ‘Never Gonna Build That Mine’...