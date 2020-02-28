Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A monster two-metre bull shark has been pulled out of a Sunshine Coast canal in a reminder to families of what's lurking below.
A monster two-metre bull shark has been pulled out of a Sunshine Coast canal in a reminder to families of what's lurking below.
Environment

Monster bull shark pulled from canal system

Matty Holdsworth
28th Feb 2020 9:30 AM | Updated: 10:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MONSTER two-metre bull shark has been pulled out of a Sunshine Coast canal in a reminder to families of what's lurking below.

A photo of the shark, shared on social media by the Twin Waters Residents Association, showed the 2.16m beast, believed to be reeled in by Rob Johnston.

Mr Johnston posted a photo in the comments and said the shark was released back into the lake as it is illegal to kill a bull shark of that size.

A monster two-metre bull shark has been pulled out of a Sunshine Coast canal in a reminder to families of what's lurking below.
A monster two-metre bull shark has been pulled out of a Sunshine Coast canal in a reminder to families of what's lurking below.

Experienced Coast shark expert Tony Isaacson has long spoke of the threat that sharks pose to canal systems, often where children swim unaware.

He has previously told the Sunshine Coast Daily they're found lurking in Kawana Waters, Twin Waters, Parrearra Lake and Currimundi Lake.

National Geographic say bull sharks can grow up to 3.3 metres long and are listed as "aggressive" sharks.

Community Newsletter SignUp
bull shark editors picks sunshien coast sunshine coast environment twin waters
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two men rushed to hospital following a car rollover

        premium_icon Two men rushed to hospital following a car rollover

        News Two men have been sent to hospital following a car crash, that caused a rollover.

        Woman caught in car with toddler on her lap

        premium_icon Woman caught in car with toddler on her lap

        News A woman had her toddler on her lap in the front

        Health education seminar comes to Emerald

        premium_icon Health education seminar comes to Emerald

        News Professionals and students will meet at St Patrick’s Catholic Primary School in...

        Australia's best news deal: Get the big stories first here

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Get the big stories first here

        News Get stories that really matter to this community before anyone else