Monster earthquake rattles Darwin

BUILDINGS across Darwin were just shaken by a 7.3 magnitude earthquake which hit in Banda Sea, off the coast of Indonesia at 11.53am.

The quake was felt across Darwin with residents feeling temors for about five minutes.

Some shops in Casuarina Shopping Centre evacuated customers and closed.

Some nurses at Royal Darwin Hospital were on their knees praying as the earthquake was felt.

Hotels in the CBD were also evacuated.

A 7.3 magnitude earthquake has hit in the Banda Sea. Picture: SUPPLIED

Rosebery resident Michael O'Brien said it came at an awkward time for him.

"I'm a little bit shocked. I was sitting on the loo and the loo started to vibrate and I thought 'what the hell's going on here'," he said.

"Is there really any good time for it to come?"

Patrons at Harbour View Hotel were evacuated during the earthquake. Picture: SUPPLIED

Mr O'Brien said while he didn't have many plans for the day, he'd go and grab a drink later on to help relax.

"I was going off to do banking, I'll definitely go and have a beer and chat with the boys after that," he said.

"I looked outside and saw there wasn't any damage, nothing fell over but the toilet vibrated."

The tremor was heard as far as Southport where resident Brian Piddick said he felt the tremors for a number of minutes.

"I'm on one of those office chairs that swivels up and down, and I thought geez I'm not moving, it's the ground," he said.

"What's going on with the world."