Mooving on from music franchise

KATRINA Inonda has not only embraced the fun and friendships she’s formed while running the Central Highlands Maggie Moo Music franchise, she’s enjoyed seeing other parents engage with their children and make connections with each other.

Ms Inonda, who has decided to sell the interactive music session business designed for young children, said she bought it two and a half years ago when she moved to Emerald.

“It really helped me cope with the move from the Gold Coast — for me that was the biggest saviour.

“I’ve enjoyed the interactions with the children and I’ve made some really great friends through it as well.”

She has decided it’s now time to sell the business — which covers towns including Emerald, Blackwater, Springsure and Capella — as her daughter is about to start kindergarten next year.

“I’m a primary school teacher so I’m looking to return to the classroom now that my daughter is a bit older.”

She said Maggie Moo Music — established for children aged 0-5 — had given her the chance to be creative, make her own props and plan her own sessions.

“The kids get the social interaction with peers, and it’s also educational. The songs teach them about colours, numbers and animals. There’s 125 original songs which can align with the early years of education quite easily.”

She said the program had been created to help children gain confidence and develop memory, language and co-ordination skills in an exciting, enjoyable and multi-sensory way.

New owners would also be able to continue the program which includes plenty of singing, dancing and play to include visits to local nursing homes and early learning centres.

“We’ve also been at the Emerald Show. It’s very flexible so you can work as many sessions as you want a week — it’s growing quite fast in Australia at the moment and we have a great network and we support each other.”

Ms Inonda said running the program was a child-friendly job and she had been taking her daughter to every session with her.

Maggie Moo Music, she said, was an ideal activity for mums, dads, grandparents and carers as well as day care mums running their own business.

“Before and after a session they sit around and chat and talk bout their kids and what they’re going through. It’s good because they’re spending time with other parents with children the same age and it’s great for them to have that network of support.”

Anyone interested in buying the franchise can contact Ms Inonda on 0410 854 691 or email katrinainonda@maggiemoomusic.com.au or via Facebook at https://www.maggiemoomusic.com.au/areas/centralhighlands.