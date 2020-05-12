Moranbah explosives plant’s accidental gas release

An equipment failure at a Moranbah chemical plant led to the equivalent of 309,000 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide being accidentally released into the atmosphere. Photo: Zizi Averill

An equipment failure at a Moranbah chemical plant led to the accidental release of nitrous oxide equivalent to 309,000 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide.

AN EQUIPMENT failure at a Moranbah chemical plant led to the accidental release of nitrous oxide equivalent to 309,000 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide.

Incitec Pivot Limited revealed in company documents a mechanical failure at its Dyno Nobel plant led to the release of the nitrous oxide, commonly known as "laughing gas".

The release resulted in a 10 per cent increase in the company's annual emissions over 2017-18, the Carbon Disclosure Report stated.

The highly potent gas was a by-product of the plant's production of ammonium nitrate explosives, which were used in mining, the report said.

The highly potent gas was a by-product of the plant's production of ammonium nitrate explosives, which were used in mining, the report said.

The company reported that the defective equipment would be replaced to help meet the 2020 targets.

The release resulted in the company exceeding its baseline target under the Emissions Reduction Fund Safeguard Mechanism, forcing it to surrender 40,724 carbon credit units to the Federal Government in 2018, IPL reported.

But the Australian Conservation Foundation said a loophole in the legislation would mean the company could avoid its multimillion-dollar carbon credit bill.



Climate change program manager Gavan McFadzean said the ability of companies to calculate their emissions over multiple years meant they could avoid paying for pollution spikes.

"Based on prices from the last Emissions Reduction Fund auction, Incitec Pivot's (IPL's) pollution blowout should have cost it $2.8 million in carbon credits, but instead the company was able to simply recalculate its baseline and enter a multi-year monitoring period," Mr McFadzean said.

"Multi-year monitoring is a problem because companies that exceed their emissions limits in one year don't have to buy carbon offset credits to compensate and in many cases they are allowed to recalculate their baselines and pollute more."

The IPL report outlined the Dyno Nobel gas spike would be factored into its financial planning for the 2019-20 financial year.

But Mr McFadzean said Australian taxpayers would pick up the tab through increased climate damage.

He said nitrous oxide was 300 times more potent than carbon dioxide and estimated the plant released at least 198,279 tonnes of the gas.

"Make no mistake, this massive release of super-potent nitrous oxide from Incitec Pivot's chemical plant at Moranbah is making our climate change problem worse," he said.

IPL has been contacted for comment.