Moranbah gears up for races

THE SCENE is set for a big day of racing at Treasure Park tomorrow, with the Moranbah Race Club hosting their big spring carnival meeting in conjunction with the Isaac Regional Council, who are the major sponsors of the meeting.

Isaac Regional Council mayor Anne Baker said the council is delighted to be getting behind and supporting such a great community event and hopes to see a big day of racing and big crowd for the big spring carnival meeting.

Moranbah Race Club President Simon Phillips and Club stalwart Vice President John Juhas have promised to have plenty of racing and entertainment on offer with the highly competitive Fashions on the Field, a licensed bar, full catering, tote facilities and a bookmakers' ring.

Gates open at 10.30am, and the club will observe Rememberance Day at 11am with a minutes silence.

After the races, live band Bareback will be performing and are sure to rock the house down until late into the night.

Buses will be running back and forth to the Moranbah workers club before and after the races till late into the night.

Premier provincial Queensland trainer, and the king of Treasure Park, John Manzelmann has a strong team assembled for the meeting and looks set to be in the winners' stall throughout the day with several chances in all races on the program.

The meeting has also attracted runners from the leading stable of Olivia Cairns in Mackay.

Cairns looks to have a very strong grip on the open handicap over 100 metres with Anzus in the benchmark 45 handicap.

Clermont trainer Jenny Bell combines with her daughter in form apprentice Emma Bell with their last start Pioneer Park winner Drum Show who has strong claims after the strong October 14 effort on Emerald 100 day.

ALP candidate for Burdekin Mike Brunker, will be on course to promote the ALP governments commitment to country racing which will have strong flow on effects to the Central Highlands.

Earlier this week the ALP government announced an election commitment of $17.5 million per annum over four years to fully fund the cost of Country non-TAB thoroughbred racing for Queensland.

The current country racing support package, which was introduced two years ago, provides $21 million over four years, and only partially funded non-TAB thoroughbred racing.

Racing Queensland CEO Dr Eliot Forbes said the election commitment of $70 million over four years would provide security for country racing.

"While we have seen a significant financial turn-around in the past 12 months, Racing Queensland is still a loss-making organisation and we cannot become sustainable and maintain this level of non-TAB thoroughbred racing without support,” he said.

Racing Queensland CEO dr Eliot Forbes said he understood the importance of country racing to the social fabric of many regional and rural communities.

"Country and non-TAB racing in Queensland impacts on 105 country towns, conducting more than 260 race meetings, and Queensland has the highest proportion of non-TAB racing in Australia, which comes at a significant cost,” he said.

He also donated awards for winning jockeys on the day.