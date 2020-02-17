Moranbah is ready to ‘tri’ again

ALL IN: The Junior line up jumps off to a good start at the 2019 Moranbah Australia Day Triathlon.

IT TAKES more than a rainy Australia Day to stop Moranbah, with a new date scheduled and participants excited to get back to the pool, on the bike and racing down the road.

The annual Moranbah Australia Day Triathlon was postponed due to wet weather conditions on Australia Day, with a new date planned for February 23.

Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker said registrations had opened for an additional week and people of all fitness levels, ages and levels of experience were encouraged to compete.

“We welcome entries from people across the Isaac region and beyond to come and join in as we prepare, for a second time, to host the triathlon,” she said.

“Sport is a huge part of our culture, be it on Australia Day or any other day of the year.

“Being part of the Australia Day Triathlon as either a competitor or spectator is an active way to celebrate our great Aussie spirit and nation.”

Cr Baker said the popular event would not happen without the help each year from community groups.

“Thank you to Moranbah Highlanders Swimming Club, Moranbah Crossfit, Moranbah Boxing and Sporting Club and Janelle Vitale Swim School for their continued support.

“Despite the welcome rain washing out our first try, it is a tribute to the enduring community spirit of Isaac that we are able to host the triathlon when we do each year.”

The adult’s triathlon consists of an 800m swim, 20km cycle and 5km run and, for the juniors under 16 years, the course will cover a 400m swim, 5km cycle and 1.5km run.

Individuals and teams who have already registered do not need to register again. Anyone else wishing to compete can complete the registration form on Council’s website and download the kit for all the information needed.

Briefing will occur at 6.20am with the adult event starting at 6.30am and the junior event at 6.45am.

Following the completion of the triathlon, everyone is encouraged to make their way to the Town Square for the annual Clubs Fair and the Freemasons Markets.

Visit Council’s website for more information.