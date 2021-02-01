Menu
A Moranbah man has been charged over the alleged theft from a Dysart mine site. Picture: QPS
Crime

Moranbah man charged over 4000L diesel theft at mine

Tara Miko
, tara.miko@news.com.au
1st Feb 2021 2:25 PM
A Moranbah man has been charged with the alleged theft of about 4000 litres of diesel from a Bowen Basin mine site.

Dysart police were called to a site on Saraji Rd about 2am Sunday and searched a small truck in the car park of the business.

It will be alleged officers found four pods on the truck, each containing about 1000L of diesel.

“Police will allege that during the shift, the man has driven his personal truck onto the site and used a fork lift to load the four pods of fuel,” Senior Constable Nick Schmidt said.

Containers filled with about 4000 litres of diesel were found in the truck, police allege. Picture: QPS
“He has then returned the truck to the mine car park and continued with his work duties.”

The Moranbah man, 55, was charged with stealing and is due to appear in the Moranbah Magistrates Court on March 11.

bowen basin mines dysart police mackay crime moranbah crime
Mackay Daily Mercury

