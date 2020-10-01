Moranbah man flown to Mackay after serious assault

Police are searching for a man who was driving this 2003 red Holden Commodore ute with Queensland registration 162 WHV in Moranbah on Wednesday night where another man, 47, was seriously assaulted.

A RED Holden Commodore could be the key to solving a vicious assault that left a Moranbah man in hospital with serious injuries.

Detectives want to speak with the driver of a red ute investigators have seized after a Moranbah man, 47, was assaulted in the mining town.

Police tonight said initial investigations suggested the man, who is the owner of the ute, was assaulted before his attacker drove him to his home address on Mills Ave about 7pm Wednesday.

The man driving the ute then left the area.

Police seized the ute where a crime scene was declared.

Family members took the alleged assault victim to Moranbah Hospital last night from where he was flown to Mackay Base Hospital.

The ute has Queensland registration 162WHV.

“Police are appealing for public assistance in relation to anyone who may have seen the man’s vehicle being driven along Mills Avenue (Wednesday) night,” police said.

“The vehicle is red, with a red-coloured hard tonneau cover and black mag wheels and has a loud exhaust.

“Police are also appealing for witnesses or motorists with dashcam footage who travelled along Mills Avenue between 6pm and 7.50pm to contact them.”

