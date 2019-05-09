Moranbah Miners return home to play Mackay

NEW SEASON: The Miners are eager to face Mackay on their Moranbah home turf.

THE Moranbah Miners senior squads have their first home games of the season on May 11.

Moranbah will welcome the Magpies squads from Mackay across the three grades - ladies, reserves and men's A-grade - with the ladies' grade kicking off from 4pm.

Men's A-grade coach David Stevens believed the evolving team culture would be a factor in getting the win over Mackay.

"I think our culture at the club has changed and our players are definitely motivated to make sure our home games are going to be hard games for the visitors,” Stevens said.

"It's going to be even - even if you take away that home-ground advantage.”

Following the three games, the club is hosting live music and entertainment from the band After Midnight, who have played their party rock vibe across Central Queensland.

"With the leagues club side of things, there's a big event after the games to draw the crowd, do a bit of advertising and get that good club feeling,” Stevens said.

With losses to Sarina last round across the three grades, Stevens recognised his men's squad in particular were in a rebuilding stage following a grand-final appearance last year.

"The effort was there, it's a whole new side,” Stevens said.

"We made the grand final last year. Out of that 17, only two played that day against Sarina.

"We're in that rebuilding stage with four young blokes making their A-grade debut.”

Looking ahead to the season, the Miners are planning on taking it one game at a time to achieve their season goal.

"Our long-term goal is to make the top five,” Stevens said.

"Short-term goal is to make sure we are competitive week in, week out, and the results will follow throughout the year.”

The gates open 2pm this Saturday, May11, at Darryl Bourke Oval in Mills Ave, Moranbah.