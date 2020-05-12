Moranbah salon celebrates 18 years

GOING STRONG: Studio Hair Fashions owner Janelle Burns (second from left) and her staff.

GOING STRONG: Studio Hair Fashions owner Janelle Burns (second from left) and her staff.

LINKED with those of Moranbah, the fortunes of Studio Hair Fashions have fluctuated since 2002.

But celebrating its 18th birthday this month, owner Janelle Burns said a few things were constant: her dedicated employees and loyal customers.

“I would not be here without my employees, in particular the girls that have been with me for a long time,” she said. “You can’t have any better dedication, and without clients’ ongoing support, what would we have?”

Mrs Burns purchased the Town Square Avenue salon with little deliberation. She remembers getting everything ready soon afterwards, on Labour Day, as residents celebrated the holiday in town.

“I’d just finished working in another salon and thought I’d go and see what it was all about.

“I came in and had about three days to make a decision. It was very spontaneous.

“It took over my life basically. My life was changed.”

The height of the business was receiving invitations to fashion shows in Melbourne and Sydney, since Mrs Burns’ goal is to prove that a small town has the same talent as that of cities.

“That’s a real peak of the business,” she said.

“This is what I say about trying to bring the city to the country. My dream is to have it ‘up there’ and to offer this really high-end salon.”

Encouraging her staff to continually improve its skills, she said that these days, people learn some of the hair trade’s tricks online.

“There’s a lot more Youtube stuff where people can do self-training or look up things.

“People at home are getting more capable of doing things that we’ve always done.”

Despite the coronavirus reducing some of the salon’s business, Mrs Burns said that, like fashion, “it always comes around”.

“The business has ridden all the highs and lows of the town,” she said. “I had about 16 girls working here at one stage in the boom. The downturn was crippling for business.

“April was a really hard month for us, but we’re hanging in there and trying hard to keep it going. So far we’ve managed to do that.”