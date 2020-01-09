Menu
Constable Dale McIntyre said a distinctive wedding ring was handed into the Moranbah police station yesterday. Photo: Zizi Averill
Crime

Moranbah’s missing ring sparks manhunt

Zizi Averill
9th Jan 2020 3:42 PM
MORANBAH police are trying to find a man who may be in a lot of hot water after losing his wedding ring.

Constable Dale McIntyre said a distinctive wedding ring was handed into the police station on Wednesday.

Police are now hoping to find the wedding ring owner, Const McIntyre said.

Once ownership of the ring is confirmed, the rightful owner can collect it from Moranbah Police Station, he said.

“If you believe the ring may be yours, please phone the Moranbah Police Station.”

Phone the station on (07) 4941 6200.

Quote this reference number: QP2000053048

dale mcintyre lost property mackay crime moranbah moranbah police moranbah police station
