Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A tanker is believed to have spilled 4000 litres of fuel.
A tanker is believed to have spilled 4000 litres of fuel. Bev Lacey
Breaking

More than 4000 litres of fuel threaten creek after leak

Tom Gillespie
by
10th Jan 2020 8:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services are working to prevent more than 4000 litres of diesel spilling into a creek following a tanker leak in western Queensland.

The incident was reported just after 6am this morning along Old Cameby Rd at Miles.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Service has estimated between 4000 and 5000 litres of fuel spilled onto the ground before the leak was stopped about 7am.

An environmental officer from the Western Downs Regional Council is assessing the situation, while the QFES have done earthworks to slow the spill down before it reached a nearby creek system.

Crews have also laid down an absorbant to soak up the diesel.

diesel spill editors picks miles queensland fire and emergency service toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Adani cameras explained after activist complaint

        premium_icon Adani cameras explained after activist complaint

        Council News Isaac Regional Council sets record straight on monitoring devices

        Horror animal cruelty cases that shocked Mackay

        premium_icon Horror animal cruelty cases that shocked Mackay

        Crime From the mutilation of a beautiful fox terrier to the callous drowning of 12 pups...

        CRICKET: Junior players to represent the region

        CRICKET: Junior players to represent the region

        News Central Highlands Cricket is hosting tryouts for representative team.

        Drink-driving charge a timely reminder

        premium_icon Drink-driving charge a timely reminder

        Crime ‘Sleep, food, water or coffee will not speed up the rate at which alcohol breaks...