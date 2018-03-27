More details emerge from Gympie's most horrific murder

HEADLINES FROM 1977: Lamb murder at Wolvi near Gympie :Fatigue and stress showed on the faces of Gympie detectives Sgt Don Robertson and senior Constable Neil Magnussen as they arrived at the Gympie Court House on Tuesday morning.

Letter to the Editor

The horror of the Lamb murders

I READ with interest Ron Donald's contribution in The Gympie Times and remember the Lamb murders.

I was told Mrs Lamb became a social worker while in care and her daughter was taken to see her all the time which we thought was hard for the 12-year-old (I think she was).

Ambulance superintendent Ron Lawrence went out to the property and attended to the situation. He never mentioned details to me. I went to a meeting with the wife of the police officer who went with Ron. She asked me how Ron was and I said okay.

She then told me her husband had to have three weeks off work to recover.

I spoke to Ron and he said the only white thing in the cot of the little child was her white teeth - she had been hacked so much.

The QATB didn't have counselling and support for the ambulance system in those days.

The men had to just get on with it.

Ron and Julia Lawrence. Photo Contributed Contributed

Julia Lawrence OAM,

(wife of late, former Gympie Ambulance Superintendent Ron Lawrence)

Gympie