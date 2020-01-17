More development on koala land in SEQ

Plans for a mixed use development at 1741-1751 Anzac Avenue in Mango Hill.

A NEW "neighbourhood hub" has been approved to be built on koala priority land in a fast-developing suburb north of Brisbane.

Keymax Building Group will construct the mixed use centre comprising 30 apartments and 14 commercial premises at 1741, 1747 and 1751 Anzac Ave in Mango Hill.

A company called Keymax 1751 Pty Ltd and Andrew G Schmidt own the land.

Businesses will include a veterinary service, indoor and recreation outlet, a health care service, a shop and a food and drink outlet on the 8,713 sq m lot situated near Seasons Aged Care Mango Hill.

Mango Hill Train Station is 900 metres away from the site.

Residential apartments, consisting of 26 two-bedroom and four three-bedroom units, are planned above the commercial premises with 41 residential carpark spaces to be provided.

Commercial premises will have 72 uncovered parking spaces.

A report stated businesses may trade from 6am-9pm, seven days a week at the centre which will be accessed via driveways on Anzac Ave and Linear Dr.

The development will sit just to the north of a planned 145 dwelling aged care facility which will include a childcare centre at 1729 Anzac Ave.

The development at 1741-1751 Anzac Ave will mean the loss of further koala priority land in what has become a vexed issue in the region.

A development report stated that vegetation clearing at the property is to be supervised by a fauna spotter to "ensure that the development does not increase the risk of death or injury to koalas".

The Australian Koala Foundation said in May of last year that koalas "may be functionally extinct" across the country while a report in 2014 by The University of Queensland claimed a 54.3 per cent decline in koala numbers in Pine Rivers between 1996 and 2014.

It is believed more than 100 koalas were killed last year alone across the Moreton region.