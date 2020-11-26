Menu
More heavy vehicles travelling on Barcaldine roads

Kristen Booth
26th Nov 2020 5:56 PM
BARCALDINE residents will see an increase in heavy vehicle movements on and around Oak St for the next few weeks.

This week, Barcaldine Regional Council advised that the changed traffic conditions would be in place from late November to mid-December and would include connecting roads such as the Capricorn Highway and Barcaldine-Aramac Road.

The activity is needed to transport the materials required for rehabilitation works on the

Barcaldine-Aramac Road, which is expected to start early next year.

If you have any queries, contact the Barcaldine administration office on 07 4651 5600.

