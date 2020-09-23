Menu
More opportunities for CQ to cast votes early after changes

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@news.com.au
23rd Sep 2020 3:00 PM
CENTRAL Queenslanders have more of an opportunity to beat the crowds and cast their vote early for the upcoming State Election thanks to changes announced by the Electoral Commission of Queensland.

Looking to limit the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the election, the ECQ will expand the number and hours of operation of early voting centres.

Early voting will be available from Monday, October 19 until Friday, October 30.

There will be about 200 early voting centres at locations across Queensland, and locations were to be finalised.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga and Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke encouraged locals to take advantage the opportunity to vote earlier.

Joined by her daughter Odette, Labor candidate Brittany Lauga casts her vote in the 2017 Queensland Election.
Joined by her daughter Odette, Labor candidate Brittany Lauga casts her vote in the 2017 Queensland Election.

Ms Lauga said early voting hours were expanded to 9am to 6pm on Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays; 9am to 9pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays; and 9am to 5pm on Saturday, October 24.

Mr O’Rourke said polling booths would be established at the PCYC Hall, 170 Matthew Flinders Drive, Cooee Bay, Gracemere Community Hall, 6‐12 Barry Street, and James Lawrence Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds, New Exhibition Road, Wandal.

Early voting hours

  • 9am to 6pm on Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays
  • 9am to 9pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays
  • 9am to 5pm on Saturday, October 24.

Early voting centres

Keppel

  • Returning Officer Keppel PCYC Hall, 170 Matthew Flinders Drive, Cooee Bay

Rockhampton

  • Gracemere Early Voting Centre Gracemere Community Hall, 6‐12 Barry Street, Gracemere
  • Returning Officer Rockhampton James Lawrence Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds, New Exhibition Road, Wandal

Mirani

  • Returning Officer Mirani School of Arts, 33 Morgan Street, Mount Morgan
  • Mirani Early Voting Centre Mirani QGAP, 20 Victoria Street, Mirani

Gregory

  • Aramac Early Voting Centre Aramac QGAP, 58 Gordon Street, Aramac
  • Blackall Early Voting Centre Blackall QGAP, Shamrock Street, Blackall
  • Blackwater Early Voting Centre Blackwater Aquatic Centre, 30 Hunter Street, Blackwater
  • Longreach Early Voting Centre Longreach Showgrounds, Sandpiper Street & Kite Street, Longreach
  • Returning Officer Gregory 11/160 Egerton Street, Emerald

Postal Voting

  • To apply for a postal vote, visit ecq.qld.gov.au/postal or phone the ECQ call centre on 1300 881 665.
  • Postal vote applications close on Friday, October 16.
  • Postal vote ballot papers are sent from the ECQ after the close of candidate nominations, ballot paper order draw, and printing of ballot papers – around mid-October.
