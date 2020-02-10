Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
WEATHER: Temperatures in the mid to high 30s are forecast for the region.
WEATHER: Temperatures in the mid to high 30s are forecast for the region.
News

More rain likely in coming days

Timothy Cox
10th Feb 2020 9:00 AM

THE chance of rain in the Central Highlands will persist, only slightly diminished for the rest of the week.

The weekend carried tepid storm clouds over much of the region, with Emerald getting 36mm, Barcaldine 26mm, Moranbah 15mm, Blackwater 9mm, Springsure 6mm and Clermont 3mm.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Peter Markworth said there was about a 60 per cent chance of showers for the next few days.

“There’s a medium chance of rain,” he said.

“We’re still expecting the chance of showers and storms throughout the week, but not as much.

Daytime maximum temperatures are forecast to be in the mid to high 30s, which will fall overnight to low to mid 20s.

“Some temperatures are getting quite up there,” Mr Markworth said. “Moranbah is 38 today”.

Fire danger is low to moderate.

More Stories

Show More
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Heavy rain brings both chaos and hope

        premium_icon Heavy rain brings both chaos and hope

        Weather The weekend’s torrential rainfall across Queensland caused widespread flash flooding, transport disruptions and saw emergency services stretched.

        CFMEU demands action after mine near drowning fallout

        premium_icon CFMEU demands action after mine near drowning fallout

        Business ‘It’s time to hold mining executives to account’

        Bowen Basin mining tenders open to explorers

        premium_icon Bowen Basin mining tenders open to explorers

        Business Prospectors invited to break new ground and stake claim to more than 7000 square...

        Man exposes himself during police arrest

        premium_icon Man exposes himself during police arrest

        News A Blackwater man has been sentenced after assaulting police and exposing himself...