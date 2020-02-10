More rain likely in coming days

WEATHER: Temperatures in the mid to high 30s are forecast for the region.

THE chance of rain in the Central Highlands will persist, only slightly diminished for the rest of the week.

The weekend carried tepid storm clouds over much of the region, with Emerald getting 36mm, Barcaldine 26mm, Moranbah 15mm, Blackwater 9mm, Springsure 6mm and Clermont 3mm.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Peter Markworth said there was about a 60 per cent chance of showers for the next few days.

“There’s a medium chance of rain,” he said.

“We’re still expecting the chance of showers and storms throughout the week, but not as much.

Daytime maximum temperatures are forecast to be in the mid to high 30s, which will fall overnight to low to mid 20s.

“Some temperatures are getting quite up there,” Mr Markworth said. “Moranbah is 38 today”.

Fire danger is low to moderate.