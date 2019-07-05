Menu
WILD: Rainfall is set to continue throughout the weekend.
News

More rain on the way

by Taylor Battersby
5th Jul 2019 9:17 AM

IT MIGHT be time to bust out those umbrellas as wet weather looks set to continue throughout today and into the weekend.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Michael Gray said since 9am yesterday (Thursday), there had been fairly widespread rainfall of about 14mm in the Emerald area.

An average of 10-20mm was seen throughout the greater Central Highlands region.

Mr Gray said the rainfall area currently stretched from Blackwater, up to Clermont, out to Mt Pisgah in the Willows and down to Springsure.

"By the time you get to Barcaldine, there's only 2mm in that area,” he said.

Mr Gray said there was still "a reasonable amount” of activity in the area, with rainfall currently just to the south of Emerald.

With rain also moving from the north further down towards the Central Highlands, further rainfall is expected in the next 24 hours.

Mr Gray said the rainfall was due to an upper trough.

"An upper trough is drawing moisture in from further north over the Coral Sea,” he said.

"That draws that moisture down on Central Queensland and normally results in rainfall.”

Mr Gray said while there was a current flood watch in place for the Central and Capricornia coasts, at the moment it was less likely there would be flooding in the Central Highlands.

The catchments most likely to be affected at the moment include Pioneer River, Connors, Isaac and Styx rivers, and Plane Creek.

"Our hydrologists will review those things (flood watches) through today, with updates in the afternoon today,” he said.

"By about 12.30pm, there will be some further information about that.”

