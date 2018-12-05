More rain today after massive Gympie region downpours

WET: More showers are on the cards in the Gympie region today.

WET: More showers are on the cards in the Gympie region today. Tanya Easterby

MORE showers are on the cards today after a heavy rain band inundated parts of Gympie yesterday afternoon leaving more than 1900 homes without power across the region.

READ: 1900 homes, 26 towns left in the dark after Gympie storm

Heavy and fast downfalls were recorded in the region's north and western areas as a slow-moving electrical system wet the entire region.

Sexton received 96mm, 77mm of which was in just one hour up until 1.45pm, while Glenwood recorded 67mm, Brooyar 48mm and Tiaro 56mm and Mt Kaningan 72mm.

In the past 24 hours Gympie recorded 20mm.

Areas in the Mary Valley and to the south east of Gympie got a dribble with Imbil recording 4mm, Dagun 12mm, Cooroy 17mm, Cooran 16mm and Pomona 21mm.

To the east Cedar Pocket Dam received 16mm, Fisherman's Pocket 20mm and Goomboorian 35mm.

The storm cell reached Gympie's coastal region with the 13mm falling at Double Island Point vitally helping reduce the severity of a large bushfire burning in the Great Sandy National Park.

MORE: Afternoon deluge smothers Cooloola Coast fires

Small patches of rain are expected in Gympie today as shown on the radar at 7am Wednesday. Courtesy of Weatherzone. Contributed

The system has moved north but a new south-easterly change creeping in could deliver rain today, but not to the same extent as yesterday Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Adam Blazak said.

"We're more likely to see shower activity along the coastal fringe, some might creep inland a bit.

"The totals will only be a handful of millimetres today, possibly up to 10mm."

A high pressure system in the Tasman Sea to the south and a low pressure system in the Coral Sea to the north are combining to create fairly strong winds along the Queensland coast, Mr Blazak said.

A strong wind warning has been issued for the Fraser Island Coast.

Maximum temperatures will be mild in comparison to last week's heat with a top of 29C expected today for Gympie.

The chance of showers will decrease by the weekend, the forecaster said.

Residents are advised to keep an idea on information if conditions change.