More than 10 Christmas events to enjoy across the region

The Central Highlands region will get festive with many exciting events in the lead up to Christmas.

THE Central Highlands region will light up with a number of festive events throughout the Christmas season.

From a glamorous White Christmas gala to community Christmas carols and markets, here are some events everyone can enjoy.

1. Festival of Christmas trees

DESIGN your own Christmas tree and display it at the Festival of Christmas trees at Clermont. The Combined Churches of Clermont invite all community members to take part at the event today, November 30 from 5-7.30pm at All Saints Anglican Hall, Daintree St. Design and display as many trees that you can contribute. There will be a sausage sizzle and some carols to spread the Christmas cheer.

2. Carols Spectacular

KICK off the Christmas carols at the annual Carols Spectacular hosted by Emerald’s Calvary Church. Enjoy a full night of your favourite Christmas carols from 6pm on Sunday, December 1 and a visit from Santa and his elves. A Christmas carnival and food market will be running before and after the show, starting from 5pm.

3. Springsure Christmas markets

BUY from the bush this festive season and finish your Christmas shopping at the Springsure Christmas Markets Exhibition. Running from December 2 to December 13 at the Springsure Gallery, browse local stalls that sell chutneys, soaps, clothing, art and sweet treats. They will be open 9am-1pm and 2-5pm Monday to Friday and 9am-12pm Saturdays. Opening night will be held December 2 from 3.30-7pm.

4. Tieri Carols by Candlelight

CHRISTMAS carols will flow through Tieri at the town’s own Carols by Candlelight. There will be live entertainment by Sophie Phillis, plenty of food and drinks available, LED candles, plus a visit from Santa with buckets of lollies on Thursday, December 5. The free event will be held on the grassed area at the Town Centre from 5.30pm. Don’t forget a blanket or chair.

5. Moranbah Community Carols

CELEBRATE the Christmas season with an entire night of festive, family fun. The Moranbah Carols by Candlelight will be held from 5pm on Friday, December 6 at the Ted Rolfe Oval. There will be plenty for all the family including a jumping castle, petting zoo, face painting, food vendors and a grand fireworks display. The main show will start at 6.30pm.

6. Blackwater Christmas Fair

DON’T miss a visit from Santa at the 2019 Christmas Fair next weekend. Blackwater Town Centre will host a jumping castle and a range of pop up stores to keep crowds entertained. There will be face painting for the young ones and a coffee van for the adults. It will be a morning for all the family on December 7 from 9.30am to 12pm.

7. Middlemount markets

GET your Christmas shopping done at Middlemount’s last market of the year, held in conjunction with the town Christmas party. There will be plenty of food, more than 40 market stalls, a petting zoo, community group displays and Christmas craft Santa photos. They will be held from 3-7pm on December 7 at the Middlemount Golf and Country Club.

8. Anakie Blingo Fundraiser

DRESS up in your best Christmas outfit and enjoy a night out at the Blingo 18-years and over event. Hosted by Heidi Hole and Bubbles L’Amore, the night will be held at Anakie Community Hall from 6pm of December 7. Tickets cost $40 and include a two course meal and can be purchased from Willow at Brewstar’s Coffee or through Anakie Community Hall Facebook Page. All funds raised will go towards the restumping of the town hall.

9. Emerald Christmas markets

THE Emerald Lions Club are holding a morning of Christmas markets to shop for your last minute gifts while supporting local businesses. Enjoy the huge range of markets from 8am-1pm at Emerald’s Morton Park on Sunday, December 8. There will be plenty for everyone including plants, personal Christmas tree decorations, clothing, treats and more.

10. Clermont Christmas Dance

DANCE the night away this festive season at the QCWA Clermont Branch Christmas Dance on Saturday, December 14. The entire community is encouraged to put on their dancing shoes and head to Clermont’s Anglican Hall for a night of family fun. Doors open at 7.30pm and music starts at 8pm with supper throughout. Entry costs $10 for adults, children are free.

11. Awesome 80s Christmas Party

CELEBRATE Christmas in a different way by breaking out the leg warmers and enjoy a tight, professional, well-choreographed, cabaret-style show. Attori Entertainments will perform the 80s hits you love most on December 14. Tickets are $38 for adults and $25 for under 18 years. Book your table for the Christmas party of the year by contacting Capella Cultural Centre.

12. White Christmas Gala Ball

SPLURGE this year and enjoy a glamorous night at the White Christmas Gala Ball on December 20 at the Emerald Town Hall. Roses and Beans are hosting the night full of fun and entertainment for friends, family and colleagues to hold their Christmas party or just enjoy a unique night out. Contact the team at Roses and Beans for more information.